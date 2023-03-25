SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — I-29 will have lane closures beginning Monday, March 27th near the 41st Street interchange bridge construction. The northbound and southbound passing lanes of I-90 will be closed. One lane in each direction will be open.

On Thursday, March 30th, traffic will be shifted again on I-29. Both northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane and diverted to one of the southbound lanes. These crossovers will occur at 26th Street and 49th Street.

The City of Sioux Falls and SDDOT urges people to use caution and reduce speed when approaching these areas.

These changes will allow crews to work on the 41st Street bridge in developing the Diverging Diamond Interchange for future improved traffic flow. Anticipated completion date of the new interchange is summer 2024.