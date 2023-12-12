HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Every Christmas display has to start somewhere. For Dustin Banghart of Huron, it began with a string of lights… but no tidings of comfort and joy.

“I hated every minute of it,” Banghart said. “I had to buy a staple gun, it was cold, I shot a staple in my finger I think, I did not like it, and then I saw the lights up and I liked it, and I was like, ‘Well, let’s get a couple more decorations for next year.'”

His wife Sabrina would have more than a couple in mind.

“She had suggested, ‘Let’s do a winter wonderland,'” Banghart said. “I said, ‘All right, we can do that.’ And little by little, this is what it’s grown to.”

Now, he, Sabrina and their neighbors have more than a few lights to enjoy in Huron.

“Roughly 85,000,” Banghart said. “Just a few short, like it’s 84,987.”

His display is a fundraiser for the Beadle County Humane Society.

“I love animals, so why not?” Banghart said.

The couple has three dogs, and that organization appreciates the shining holiday sentiment.

“We are overwhelmed, we appreciate everything they do, and it’s amazing to see,” said Kim Krueger, executive director of the Beadle County Humane Society.

“I do it ’cause I love it, and the fact that we can help the humane society now, that’s great,” Banghart said. “That’s wonderful. The fact that people love it, that’s even better.”

The display will be up until around New Year’s Day. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the home in person near the McDonald’s in Huron or you can find a Venmo link on their Facebook page.