Huron superintendent: Some students have tested positive for COVID-19; to change material check-in process

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Huron Superintendent Terry Nebelsick announced on his Huron SD Supt. Facebook page that he was notified some district students aged kindergarten through 12th grade have COVID-19.

Nebelsick notified staff that all check-in of school materials this week must be done outdoors. All employees are to wear masks.

When materials are taken from the outside they should be placed in the hallways and left for 48 hours.

Nebelsick emphasized in the importance of hand washing and glove use in the announcement on Facebook.

Huron is in Beadle County which has had a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.