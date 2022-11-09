SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Huron man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute meth in South Dakota.

Jeffrey Pomerico, 27, will also serve five years supervised release following his 10-year prison sentence. He will also pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

In the release announcing the sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Pomerico had, prior to December 2021, reached an agreement to distribute meth in South Dakota, and that he personally participated in the handling and distribution of over 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

In October 2021, Pomerico, along with co-conspirator, agreed to meet with Christopher Daniels (who will be sentenced Nov. 14) in Trent, S.D., in order to purchase one pound of meth.

Following the purchase, the release says law enforcement attempted to stop the men, but that Pomerico’s co-conspirator did not stop, instead pulling into a cornfield.

Officers found both Pomerico and the meth in the field.