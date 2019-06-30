Hundreds of riders support Emily’s Hope Poker Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Saturday hundreds of people gathered in Sioux Falls for a special poker run.

So many people locally, nationally, and internationally have been touched by addiction. Emily’s Hope is a non-profit organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke, whose daughter Emily Groth tragicially lost her life to fentanyl poisoning.

The mission of Emily’s Hope is to offset the costs of addiction treatment for those in need as well as raise awareness and fight the stigma that addiction can carry.

Today, the organization got help from motorcyclists from all around KELOLAND to raise money for the cause through a Poker Run.

Over three hundred and fifty people showed up to J&L Harley Davidson despite today’s heat to help, including an all-female group of bikers.

“It’s wonderful to see all these people that aren’t just here on a poker run. They’re here because they believe in helping bring awareness. Helping people that do suffer from the addiction still and helping the families of those people. That’s why everybody is really here because it’s ninety degrees outside so they just don’t do it because it’s nice out right now. They’re all here because they believe in Emily’s Hope,” Ruth White with Diva Angels said.