SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Membership has grown faster than expected at the new Active Generations location on the east side of Sioux Falls. Hundreds of people have taken part in programs at the facility following its opening in back in October. They say it’s a welcome addition to their neighborhood.

You’ll usually find Julie Larson working out at the east side Active Generations fitness studio three times a week.

“I’m only at the 10-minute mark here,” Larson said.

Larson was a regular at the Active Generations main building on the west side of Sioux Falls, but now she enjoys the offerings of the east side location.

“With plenty of lights and it perks up your winter days and socialization. I meet friends here for coffee,” Larson said.

And Larson is far from alone. The east side facility is well ahead of its membership projections.

“Our goal in our first year budget was to try to reach 1-thousand new people and we’re at 600 now after three-and-a-half months,” Active Generations President & CEO Gerald Beninga said.

The new facility will meet the need of a growing number of older residents who live on the east side of the city.

“Because the older adult population is the fastest-growing segment of our population and it will stay that way, I think, through 2050,” Beninga said.

Active Generations says its new building is in an ideal location because of all the new development springing up around it.

“There’s really no empty spaces out here. There’s going to be more apartments being built around us. We have senior housing which some of it’s tax credits so it’s low to moderate income,” Beninga said.

The location is a big plus for pickleball player Brenda Haber.

“I love it. It’s close to home. It’s about five minutes away. The pickleball courts are really nice,” Haber said.

Pickleball is one of the most popular programs offered at the new Active Generations. People wait in line in line to play and have to reserve court time, well in advance.

“Sometimes, we’re only playing for our two hours for that day, just because the courts are all full the other times,” Haber said.

Larson, meanwhile, has another, more personal reason to come to Active Generations.

“My husband has dementia. And there’s a wonderful program called Daybreak that is sponsored, in part, by Active Generations,” Larson said.

Active Generations runs this adult daycare, for people will conditions ranging from dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

“We provide a service, not only to the individual, to take care of them in a situation where they can still live at home, participate in some activities with us and literally feel like they’re at home all of the time. And that’s important because nobody wants to go to an alternative kind of program if they don’t have to,” Beninga said.

Donations covered the cost of the $16-million building. But Active Generations endured challenges like the pandemic to get construction underway. And now the facility has become an east side hub where people of all ages can stay active and pursue their passions.

“It’s been something that’s been planned for a number of years but because of the economy or some of the environments we were dealing with, there’s always hurdles you have to overcome and we’ve had our fair share, but we’re thrilled to be here,” Beninga said.

Active Generation’s west side location is also undergoing changes. Renovations include replacing the floor to add new pickleball courts.