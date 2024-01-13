SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We can’t do anything about the frigid weather mother nature has brought us. But we can take preventative measures to stay safe during sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms.

Xcel Energy encourages residents to take precautionary steps to stay safe in winter.

Keep your natural gas meters clear of ice and snow to avoid a buildup of pressure in the gas lines.

In 2023, KELOLAND News reported on several homes that exploded due to the gas meters being covered with ice or snow. Keeping your gas meter clear will help prevent this from happening to your home. Gently remove snow or ice by hand from the gas meter area.

Take a quick look at your roof and make sure the vents are not obstructed by snow or ice. An extendable roof rake will help remove snow buildup on sewer vents.

If using a space heater, read all instructions and warning labels included with the heater. Check the heater for cracked or frayed components and cords. Always turn off space heaters when leaving a room or when going to sleep.

Be aware of carbon monoxide as it is odorless, colorless and tasteless but it is very deadly. If you are experiencing headaches, nausea, ringing in your ears or are lethargic, get outside and call for medial help. Invest in a carbon monoxide detector once you can get to a store after the storm.

It’s helpful to have a home emergency kit in the event of a power outage at any time of the year. Pack with items like: flashlights, batteries, back-up phone chargers, battery-operated radio, TV, or clock, bottled water and non-perishable food, a manual can opener, battery operated candles and first aid kit. And for those of you with kids or annoying housemates, pack your patience.