SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–Many people are looking forward to all of the holiday celebrations ahead of us the next few weeks, but it can also be a stressful season, especially on our finances. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, how to celebrate the season without paying for it later.

“People feel it right now this year, there’s some stressed families,” Sioux Falls shopper Michelle Pliska said.

Many families are already feeling the strain on their finances with their regular monthly expenses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This year there’s been a lot more inflation, a lot of people are experiencing the impact of a tighter budget this year. People don’t expect the hit that the holidays usually have on their finances,” Pinnacle Wealth Associate Advisor Ethan Brower said.

Pinnacle Wealth advisors in Sioux Falls say all of the expenses of the holidays can quickly derail a family’s financial goals.

“Some of the big ones are obviously gifts, travel, whether it’s getting a hotel, getting flights, gas. Some of the little ones people don’t think about as you’re going to a family gathering here or there, going out to eat a lot more,” Brower said.

The shoppers we met in Downtown Sioux Falls agree that all of the extra gatherings with friends and families can impact finances the most.

“Probably the going out part of the holiday season. You end up eating dinner, then you have more Christmas parties. The eating out part rather than gift buying,” Sioux Falls shopper Sarah Becker said.

Extreme gift giving can also cost families in the long run.

“I wish I was a planner, no I’m an impulse buyer, when I see something I love and think of someone I love, that’s how I shop,” Sioux Falls shopper Michelle Pliska said.

“I was doing some research and a lot of families I was shocked by how many incur some sort of debt around the holidays,” Brower said. “They overspend on holidays now for the immediate pleasure. Then they end up paying for years, two years, three years, for credit card debt that’s slowly building up.”

It’s why Pinnacle Wealth advisors suggest families plan ahead for holiday spending all year long.

“Figuring out how much do I typically spend on food, on travel, on gifts whatever that is. Getting a dollar amount on that, saving that into a slush fund, this can be done monthly,” Brower said.

Brower says it’s also important to plan ahead for any extra giving you might do over the holiday season and that donating your time through volunteering can be just as valuable as donating money throughout the holiday season.