SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every Christmastime, the St. Francis House pairs past, present or future guests with well-wishers who “adopt” them for the season by purchasing different items.

“The best part for the adopters is they do get a nice thank you card and a photo of the family that they adopted for Christmas, so they know this is who we helped bring the spirit of Christmas to,” St. Francis House CEO Julie Becker said. “The true meaning of Christmas.”

Becker says the St. Francis House is looking for not-so-secret Santas to adopt around 12 families.

“Most of the stuff, if not everything, is very practical,” Becker said. “I mean, we’re not looking at TVs and gaming stations and the high-end stuff. A lot of times it is they want a new blanket, sometimes they want new bedding ’cause they’ve moved into their home.”

St. Francis House volunteer coordinator Andy Wingert and his family will adopt a family.

“We’ve done it many times in the past, just as our family, and we would split it up and my brothers and sisters would all start buying gifts and things like that,” Wingert said. “And it’s just a, it’s such a wonderful thing that we’re able to help people.”

Not everyone has the fortune of opening up a gift this month from someone who cares about them. But it’s an experience that can mean real joy to anyone and everyone’s world.

“Guests, when they get to open a gift on Christmas morning, there is tears in their eyes,” Becker said.

“I think it definitely defines what Christmas is all about,” Wingert said.

Anyone interested can stop by the St. Francis House in person or reach out by email, phone or Facebook. Gifts do need to be dropped off before Thursday, Dec. 21.