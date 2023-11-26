SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, the day after Black Friday, also known as Small Business Saturday, is a great reminder to support local businesses.

In a recent proclamation read by Mayor Paul TenHaken, he pointed out that 99% of the businesses in South Dakota are small businesses. That’s why days like Small Business Saturday are so important.

At Juniper Apothecary, the holiday season brings more traffic into their store.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“November and December are historically kind of your make it or break it months in business for most retailers we kind of see steady all year round. But in November and December we see about 25 to 30% increase,” says Juniper Apothecary owner Brittany Sopko.

When shopping at a small business like Juniper Apothecary, even if you are buying for yourself, you are helping pour back into the community.

“We also donate gift cards to your events and your sponsorships and all those little things that big box stores don’t do. Small businesses are the ones that do that for you,” says Sopko.

Great Outdoor Store, another small business in town, appreciates Small Business Saturday, and the weather it brought with it this year.

“With that little bit of snow that we saw this morning with, so it was like, woo, yeah, they’re coming in looking at winter coats and some snow boots for some of our popular items are always our fleece,” says Great Outdoor Store owner DeAnn Echols.

When shopping there, you’re not only pouring into a local business, but also everyone who works there.

“I think the most important thing for shopping local is how much we support our our staff and that our staff are the people that go out into the community and they spend their dollars in small businesses,” says Echols.

While today is a great reminder to shop local, it’s important that we remember this year round.

“And it’s days like today that remind us all how important it is to support the people that live in your community, that get up every day and, you know, work their blood, sweat and tears into a small businesses and really appreciate the support of the community all throughout the year, not just today,” says Echols.

The small businesses count on holiday season sales to get them through the slower months of the year.