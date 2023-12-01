SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One year ago this month in a budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem laid out a need to take action with regard to the state’s penitentiary.

“We also need to address the state penitentiary. We know it’s outdated, we know it’s not compliant with ADA requirements, and it’s overcrowded,” Noem said in December 2022. “It’s been an issue not just this year, but long before I was your governor.”

One month later, House Bill 1017 had its first reading. The legislation would authorize the Department of Corrections to buy property, contract for a new prison’s design and transfer funds to the incarceration construction fund. The new facility would replace the majority of the current penitentiary located in Sioux Falls, but the bill itself did not list a location.

In February, the Joint Committee on Appropriations heard from Kellie Wasko, secretary of the Department of Corrections. Sen. David Johnson, who represents Meade and Pennington Counties, spoke with Wasko about where the new facility would be located.

“It sounds like you’re trying to center it in the Sioux Falls area,” Johnson said.

The state’s preference for a location was clear.

“Senator Johnson, we’re trying to stay in the vicinity,” Wasko said.

Together, Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have 33 lawmakers in the South Dakota State Legislature. Just five of those lawmakers voted against House Bill 1017. All are in the House: Republicans Jon Hansen, Bethany Soye and Aaron Aylward along with Democrats Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson.

In the end, HB 1017 passed the House of Representatives 53 to 16 and then the Senate 32 to 1. The legislation received the governor’s signature soon after, and in October the DOC announced the selected location between Harrisburg and Canton in Lincoln County.