SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Matthew Pajl has four kids — an eight-year-old, a seven-year-old and twin four-year-olds. So he and his wife know how Daylight Saving Time can bounce a schedule around.

“One’s going to really have a struggle with this but yeah, otherwise in general it’s kind of a pain,” Pajl said.

Dr. Jennifer Haggar, a pediatrician at Sanford Health, says children with more rigid schedules tend to have a harder time adjusting.

“Those kids who are a little more rigid might need a week, even ten to 14 days to fully make that change. So even just recognizing if they’re a little off next week — hey, maybe it’s time change,” Haggar said.

Haggar suggests adjusting the time your child goes to bed and eats dinner before the time change starts.

“I’ve been talking, even this week, with families about just knowing that it’s coming and thinking about moving the child’s schedule a small amount. Something like 15 or 20 minutes everyday. So families could even still do that today if they moved things 20 minutes,” Haggar said.

For seven-year-old Eli, though, he might be one of the few who will like the time change.

“He’s a little on waking up early because he likes to get up at 5:30, so it’ll be a little more normal for us,” Pajl said.