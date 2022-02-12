HARTFORD, SD (KELO) — A house fire shut down traffic west of Sioux Falls Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a fully-involved home on Highway 38, southeast of Hartford just before 3:30 a.m.

Law enforcement on scene says the house is a total loss, but everyone inside got out safely.

Two vehicles parked in the driveway also burned in the fire.

Law enforcement says the fire started on the kitchen stove.

Authorities closed Highway 38 from the Interstate 90 exit to 467th Avenue while crews worked the scene.

The Red Cross has also been notified.