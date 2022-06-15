PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pierre are looking into what sparked a fire northeast of town Monday night.

The Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. at a home in Prairie Place.

More crews were called into help because of hot and humid conditions.

Courtesy of Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy of Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Emergency crews were on the scene for around 7 and a half hours.

The chief adds that some spots were hard to put out because of other buildings, vehicles, and a propane tank on the farmyard.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.