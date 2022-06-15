PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pierre are looking into what sparked a fire northeast of town Monday night.
The Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. at a home in Prairie Place.
More crews were called into help because of hot and humid conditions.
Emergency crews were on the scene for around 7 and a half hours.
The chief adds that some spots were hard to put out because of other buildings, vehicles, and a propane tank on the farmyard.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.