PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pierre are looking into what sparked a fire northeast of town Monday night.

The Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. at a home in Prairie Place.

More crews were called into help because of hot and humid conditions.

  • Courtesy of Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department
Emergency crews were on the scene for around 7 and a half hours.

The chief adds that some spots were hard to put out because of other buildings, vehicles, and a propane tank on the farmyard.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.