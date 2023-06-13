SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in this southern Sioux Falls neighborhood taking more precautions following a recent burglary.

“We just saw it on Facebook and also on Emerald Acres where we live here…and we were concerned because it just doesn’t happen up here, you know,” Gary Widmann, resident of Emerald Acres said.

Police say the burglar stole a wallet and cash from the home.

“It’s just sad that it happened. In our neighborhood here we don’t have a lot of troubles but I guess there’s problems everywhere,” said Widmann.

One of the easiest ways burglars enter a home, is through the garage.

“It’s really important that I think people don’t focus enough sometimes to lock that interior door. Also they think because the garage door is closed, that that is secure enough but we have had cases where people will force entry into a garage and then also make entry into the house without an unlocked door,” said Aaron Benson, Sioux Falls Police Department Sergeant.

Speaking up and talking with others about similar break-ins can help them narrow down the suspect.

“So it’s really putting those pieces of the cases together. And sometimes you have cases from different areas of town that may be the same subject is hitting different places and burglarizing,” said Benson.

Neighbors in the area are implementing additional safety measures as the case is still under investigation.

“We go lock it up pretty well but the camera thing is probably the thing to be doing now we’ll get going on that,” said Widmann.