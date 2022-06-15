Areas of showers and thunderstorms have been pushing across parts of KELOLAND the past 12 hours. You can see most of the rain has been falling in the southeast.

Most of the official rain gauge numbers are low, but Parkston just south of Mitchell reports around .40″ as of 6:30am. Quarter inch or higher totals are common in the green band on the map just west and north of Sioux Falls.

With all the storms roaming the plains the past 30 days, it’s no surprise the 30 day rain totals are up. There are some dry pockets still out there, but overall, the pattern has been wetter for many.

The next few days are looking drier. Stronger winds are likely across the far north with highs today in the upper 70s to lower 80s for many. We expect dry skies tonight, with a rebound into the 80s for most locations tomorrow.

The big weather story for the weekend is the developing heat. Take a look at all the 90s in the region on Saturday.

A few 100s will be around by Sunday.

In the meantime, expect highs today in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight will be pleasant with a winds from the west during the overnight.

Tomorrow should be warmer with highs in the 80s. Yankton could hit 90.

The 7 day forecast shows highs in the 90s this weekend with little rain chances around until Monday.