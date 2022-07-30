Hot weekend with many in the 90s today and tomorrow.

Skies will be mostly sunny today and it will be hot with many in the 90s. If you’re not in the 90s, you’ll hit the middle to upper 80s. South winds will come in at 10-20 mph with an occasional gust to 25. These southerly winds will not only bring in warmer temperatures, but higher dew points. So, expect more humid conditions this weekend (especially in eastern KELOLAND).

There’s a chance for scattered storms tonight and early tomorrow morning. It’s not a substantial chance, but don’t be too surprised for scattered storms during that time east of the James River Valley.

Any rain that develops will move east during the late morning hours and the afternoon will be hot with widespread 90s.

The heat will continue through next week. As of now, the hottest day will be Tuesday when widespread 90 and 100 degree heat will be likely. We’ll keep things mostly dry as we go through this latest heat wave, as we break the heat during the second week of August we’ll bring in better chances for rain.