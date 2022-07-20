Sunny and hot weather will continue through Friday as temperatures reach the 90s.

Tomorrow will feature widespread 80s and 90s with light winds.



Winds will change to the south on Friday. This will help temperatures climb to the middle 90s to near 100. The south winds will help bring in moisture. Expect thicker humidity that day as dew points climb to the 60s and 70s.

A slow-moving storm system will bring in a slight chance for showers and storms late Friday and into Saturday. The best chance for the rain is in eastern KELOLAND (James River Valley and East), it’s a 30-40% chance.

Temperatures will end up being cooler for the weekend. Saturday will feature highs in the 80s to near 90 while Sunday will have highs in the low to middle 80s. The cooler air will last into the new work week. After Saturday’s rain, we’ll have to wait until Tuesday for the next shot of water.