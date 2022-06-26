One more cool day, then it’s back to the 80s, 90s, and 100s.



After a morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we’ll return to the 70s for highs today. This will happen as sunny skies become partly cloudy. Northwest winds will blow at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.



Tomorrow will be warmer with temperatures returning to the 80s.



Temperatures will continue to slowly warm. In fact, expect 90s by midweek with 100-degree heat in central and western South Dakota. As been customary this year, any time we have cooled after highs in the 90s, we’ve had strong to severe weather. This may end up being the case late in the week, BUT moisture is looking limited as dew points stay low (40s and 50s). As of now, we have a chance for storms late in the week.