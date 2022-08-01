Abundant sunshine dominates KELOLAND for the first day of August, ahead of the surge of hot air that will peak tomorrow with the beginning of a heat wave that will be with us all week. Two items to keep an eye on tonight: There is wildfire smoke coming in from the northwest, so you may see a brownish/reddish sunset this evening. And there is a minimal – but not zero – chance of a strong thunderstorm along the Nebraska border in the lower Missouri River valley.

2 pm

Overnight skies will be mostly clear, and it will be quite warm with a southerly breeze. Look for lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot, with hazy/smoky sunshine and plenty of humidity in the air. A heat advisory is already posted across the KELOLAND region, with the combination of heat and humidity making it feel like temperatures in the hundredths – although many locations will see air temperatures alone in the single digits.

As far as the forecast highs, the entire KELOLAND region will be in the upper 90s to around 105 degrees. A southwest breeze will help heat us up, and there will probably be some wildfire smoke in the air.

We have a chance of some moisture-starved thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the winds switch back to a northerly direction. The northerly breeze will also cool us back to the low to mid 90s – cool, but certainly warmer than normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be sunshine dominant again, with highs in the low 90s East River. Western South Dakota will be a little breezier, with the mid to upper 90s.

Friday will be breezy across the area, as we warm back to the mid to upper 90s. Western South Dakota will get up to or above a hundred degrees, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

The weekend will also be warmer than normal. Look for the mid 90s on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms possible as a cool front drops down from the northwest. Storms may linger into Sunday morning, followed by a cooler afternoon in the mid to upper 80s East River, and around 90 in central South Dakota.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average as we move into the second week of August. But it won’t be nearly as hot as this week. Unfortunately, we don’t see much in the way of drought busting rainfall, either.