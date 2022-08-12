Another hot summer day is ahead for KELOLAND, but for areas West River, it will be cooler than yesterday.

The hot spot was Philip at 107. Pierre reached 99, but Sioux Falls held at 88. The core of the heat will shift into southeastern KELOLAND this afternoon.

Most of the rain the past few hours has been circling around KELOLAND, with more rain into Minnesota. We watch rain chances return for parts of the region starting this weekend.

The need for rain is apparent on this 30 day rain map. Mobridge is really drying out at only 8% of normal moisture during this time period.

Futurecast will start mainly dry across much of KELOLAND. We expect temperatures to cool a few degrees tomorrow, with rain chances starting in the west during the afternoon.

We expect additional rain chances into early next week as shown below. The exact placement of the heaviest rain is still up for debate, but rain will be around and certainly helpful for some of the drier areas. We’ll probably features chances of scattered much of next week.

Those chances do add up on the 10 day map trends. Again, the exact tracks of the heaviest rains may shift around on the maps, but the idea of scattered rain will be around much of the extended forecast.

Temperatures look to decrease as well during that period of time.

Here are the details of the forecast.