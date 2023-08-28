A pleasant morning in underway across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most areas today, but get ready for 90s and even 100s just around the corner.

Yesterday was warm across western SD with 90s for highs from Pierre to Rapid City. Sioux Falls hit 81, but warmer weather is likely today.

There has been some rain in far southwestern SD, but most of the rain has tracked outside of KELOLAND.

We don’t see much organized rain chances the next 36 to 48 hours as temperatures stay in the 80s for most areas the next 2 days.

The expected hotter weather will come our way from both Canada and the desert southwest. We’ll see a large belt of 90s and 100s across plains by the weekend. The pattern will be slow to break early next week.

Here’s a closer look at the areas most likely to see 100 degree temperatures this weekend.

With all the hot weather coming toward the plains, the rain forecast is looking very low the next several days.

Here are the details of the forecast.