SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 107 kids and adults were on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse website as of Friday afternoon.

More than half were identified as Native American.

President Biden has declared May 5th as Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

Thomas Decoteau Jr. is the chief culture officer at South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

“A lot of our relatives are gone missing or murdered and there’s no clarification of what happened,” Decoteau said.

On Friday, the organization is inviting people to gather for a vigils to honor missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“We have family that care about them, so we’re just wanting to get justice and bring that awareness out to remember that we’re still here. We still are looking for that justice and know that these relatives are cared about,” SDUIH downtown manager Shaina Yellowback said.

A meal will be served at South Dakota Urban Indian Health’s downtown Sioux Falls location at 6:00 PM.

The ceremony will start at 7:15 PM at the Arc of Dreams.

A vigil will also be held in Pierre at South Dakota Urban Indian Health’s new location downtown.

It starts at 8:00 PM.

Decoteau says he’ll be remembering some of his loved ones.

He’ll also share a message of unity.

“We need to put aside our differences and come together as a strong people to honor our relatives and to pray that this will stop one day,” Decoteau said.