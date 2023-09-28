SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Frustrations are brewing in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Everything from mattresses to blankets and baby strollers are being left outside the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Executive Director is tired of cleaning it up and wants something done, and so do neighbors in the area.

Not far from the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, you’ll find Midstates Branding & Imprinting Services.

The business was here long before the shelter.

“But it’s been going on constantly since they opened. It’s not just been this last week. It hasn’t been just six months ago, it’s been from the day they opened,” said Owner at Midstates Branding & Imprinting Services Dick Year.

Year has eight security cameras set up at his store and says problems go beyond the garbage.

“Oh vandalism is a constant, they just they’re tagging stuff. They just did the side of a building just on the other side of the alley from us,” said Year.

Year says that not only does this hurt the outside image of the businesses, but it also scares the customers.

“We have customers that come from out of town that won’t walk across the street in the evening. They’ll have one of us take out for them, just so they aren’t confronted.,” said Year.

Businesses in the area need something to be done to ensure their staff and customers are safe.

“It’s magnified in this neighborhood just because of sheer numbers in population,” says Police Chief Jon Thum.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum says there isn’t a simple solution.

“What we’re really trying to focus on is how we partner with the different groups in the community and the work that they’re doing. I think sometimes we look at law enforcement as that key holder to the problem. The reality is, is that we’re dealing with a lot of symptoms to some root causes that are really outside of our control,” says Thum.

“And I don’t I don’t know what the answer is. But I know that having them be able to stay in the front of this place, or along Eighth Street and in a vacant lot, I know that’s not an answer,” said Year.

Police Chief Thum encourages people not to give money to panhandlers, and instead to give to organizations like Bishop Dudley which provide resources to help people get back on their feet.