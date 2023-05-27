The holiday weekend is upon us, and it will feel like summer in eastern KELOLAND (minus the humidity).

While it’s a cool start to the day in eastern KELOLAND with temperatures in the 50s, we’ll warm during the afternoon with highs returning to the 80s. South winds will blow at least 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

Sunday will feature more of the same. Rain chances in central and western South Dakota with dry skies in the east. Highs will once again range from the 70s to the 80s.

Monday (Memorial Day) will bring an increase in rain chances to northeast South Dakota while southeast KELOLAND stays dry. In fact, I’m not too keen on having any chance of rain in southeast KELOLAND until the end of next week. The best chances (if any) may end up being at night.

The rain outlook for KELOLAND shows widespread inch or more rains in western and northwestern South Dakota with amounts tapering off as you head east. Keep in mind, that periods of heavy rain will be possible in western South Dakota too as the steering currents in the higher layers of the atmosphere will be almost non-existent, so isolated storms may produce rainfall amounts over 2 inches.

Today’s severe risk.

Tomorrow’s severe risk.

Monday’s severe risk.

Along with the rain in western South Dakota, strong to severe storms will be possible for the next several days. Wind and hail will be the main threats out of any storms that develop.