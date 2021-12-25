Holiday meals and deserts to-go

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Holiday meals can be stressful, but some local businesses are helping people step away from the oven and put down the rolling pins.

Hy-Vee on Marion Road in Sioux Falls was full of customers doing some last-minute shopping on Friday. But some people were waiting in line for their pre-packaged holiday meal orders.

“Anything that we can do to take stress away from our customers lives, especially during the holidays. Really any time, but really during the holidays is something that we love to do,” Jake Scheitler, Hy-Vee store manager, said.

Hy-Vee packages holiday meals during Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

“We have a nice variety of options for our customers ranging from serving two people up to sixteen people. Different varieties include, you know, different ham dinners, turkey dinners and prime rib dinners,” Scheitler said.

On the sweeter side of holiday meals, Oh My Cupcakes in Sioux Falls has been busy this month making fresh cupcakes for Christmas parties and gifts.

“Every single day we bake fresh, we bake from scratch and we bake with love,” Melissa Johnson, owner of Oh My Cupcakes said. “And so it takes a little extra time to do that so we start very early and bake all the orders fresh every single day. So a day like this, it can get to be a lot.”

Johnson says they’re seeing an increased interest in their frosted deserts for Christmas.

“You know, it used to be that Valentine’s Day was our busiest day of the year but certainly Christmas and Mother’s Day are actually really creeping up there in terms of busyness,” Johnson said.

Two Sioux Falls options relieving a little holiday stress with ready-to-go meals and sweet treats.

Both Hy-Vee and Oh My Cupcakes fulfilled their last holiday orders Friday afternoon and will now be closed for the rest of Friday and all of Christmas Day.