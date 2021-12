BALTIC, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 29.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near the Baltic exit.

The interstate was closed while a medical helicopter landed at the scene to airlift at least one patient to the hospital.

At this time, we don’t know how many people were involved in the crash, or their conditions.

The interstate is now back open to traffic.