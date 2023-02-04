SIOUX FALLS – During a full slate of games at the Heritage Classic, Sioux Valley, Sioux Falls Christian and Lincoln each picked up victories at the Pentagon Saturday.

In Class A, No. 2 Sioux Valley defeated No. 4 St. Thomas More 51-44. Oliver Vincent netted 18 points and distributed five assists for the Cossacks. Caleb Hollenbeck scored half of the Cavaliers’ points with 22.

Sioux Falls Christian, the third-ranked team in Class A, topped White River, who was No. 2 in Class B, 66-55. Ethan Bruns had a game-high 23 points for the Chargers. Joe Sayler led White River with 22.

Lincoln beat Minnesota North (MN) 67-59. Tate Schafer notched 25 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots.