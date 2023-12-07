SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — Winds are notorious in South Dakota and Friday will be no exception.

Western South Dakota will first experience a light dusting of about one inch of snow with the majority of the snow falling in the northern Black Hills. As the system moves east, one to two inches of snow will fall in the eastern part of the state.

The accumulation of snow isn’t alarming, but high winds will make visibility tough across the state especially in open rural areas. There will be gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph, according to the SD Department of Transportation.

One would think the wind would blow itself right out of South Dakota late Friday. However, Saturday will be much of the same with gusts varying from 29 to 48 mph, depending on where you live.

Be prepared and know before you go. Check SD511 online for the latest road conditions. You can also sign up for text messages and/or email notifications about South Dakota road closure updates and travel advisories at: sd511.org