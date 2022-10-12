Extreme fire danger conditions will be common across KELOLAND today with a Red Flag Warning posted for most areas. We expect additional fire headlines tomorrow as windy weather remains a big part of the forecast.

Most of KELOLAND stayed dry with passage of the cold front yesterday, but thunderstorms did fire to our south and east.

You can see the rain reports below reflect little or no rain in the region the past 24 hours.

It sure was a warm day yesterday with highs back into the 80s across much of eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will be much cooler today with 50s and lower 60s common this afternoon. Sprinkles will be tracking across portions of KELOLAND, but moisture is very limited. Winds will come down tonight, but more wind will develop tomorrow.

Several areas are under wind advisories and high wind warnings today.

Another cold front will arrive in KELOLAND early next week. This will send temperatures below normal once again, but warmer numbers will eventually return later next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.