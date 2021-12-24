Heroes Behind the Badges on Ice

Top Stories

by: Kullyn Meffert

Posted:

Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire rescue are getting into the competitive spirit ahead of the 26th Annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive. P-D posted this video of officers and firefighters turning the blood drive into a musical on ice to its Twitter page. In the video, first responders from both departments are seen showing off their ice skating skills. Even a K-9 Officer gets to be a part of the show.

The friendly competition goes from Monday through January 7th. You can sign up to donate blood at either Sanford or Avera. The blood mobile will also host pop up donation clinics around the city, including Hy-Vee, Flyboy Donuts and Scheels. You can check out the Community Blood Bank website to sign up.

