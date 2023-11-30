SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –South Dakota political observers say Henry Kissinger leaves behind a mixed legacy in global affairs. The former national security advisor and secretary of state during the Nixon and Ford Administrations died Wednesday at the age of 100. Professors with ties to both USD and SDSU shared their thought’s about Kissinger’s role on the world stage during the height of the Cold War.

Henry Kissinger’s diplomatic career served as an inspiration in some corners of the academic world.

“For those of us who are international relations scholars and got our PhDs, he was what we had all dreamed of being when we were in graduate school. He was one of those few academics who made the jump from teaching in the classroom to actually heading into the White House and the State Department,” USD Associated Professor of Political Science Tim Schorn said.

Kissinger’s legacy includes opening up relations with communist China. He won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for his efforts in striking a cease fire between the U-S and North Vietnam.

“It was announced at the time it was ‘peace with honor.’ But as the terms ultimately unraveled or were revealed, many stated that the same peace could have been achieved years earlier,” SDSU Political Science Professor Emeritus Bob Burns said.

It was Kissinger’s strategy of carpet bombing Cambodia in order to get North Vietnam to the negotiating table that prompted many people to call him a war criminal because of the large civilian death toll.

“It’s been noted by observers that he was really more about anything about world order. In order to achieve that world order, he wasn’t a particular advocate of human rights,” Burns said.

While younger South Dakotans may be unfamiliar with Kissinger and his legacy, his impact on world affairs is present to this day.

“Issues of war and peace, which were very important to Henry Kissinger were issued that confronted all of us. We only have to look at the presence of Ellsworth Air Force Base or Offutt Air Force Base to our south to know how important those issues of war and peace can be,” Schorn said.

Both Schorn and Burns say Kissinger remained an influential voice long after he left politics, having consulted with future presidents as well as writing several books on diplomacy and foreign affairs.