SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The official start of summer is still days away, but the heat is already here in KELOLAND.

While a Sioux Falls non-profit serves the community year-round, it needs your help stocking up on summer essentials.

With warmer weather here to stay for a while, the Union Gospel Mission is seeing a higher demand for its community assistance program which offers free clothing and hygiene kits.

“We’re seeing more because more people are able to get around. Minus 30, nobody wants to walk around,” Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber said.

You can help meet the need by donating summer clothes, hats, flip-flops, tennis shoes, hoodies, light jackets, belts, and travel-size toiletries.

“Toothbrushes, toothpaste, travel shampoos and conditioners that you might get from a hotel or even the soaps, maybe you have a bucket of these at home,” Union Gospel Mission communication and marketing director Elly Heckel said.

UGM also needs bottled water.

The non-profit keeps tubs of free water bottles by its entrances.

“A lot of people walking the streets, they don’t have access to water, so that’s a big thing,” Weber said.

With the hot weather just getting started in KELOLAND, your donations can help make the summer safer and more comfortable for the community.

“Sometimes it’s not really a handout, it’s a hand up,” Weber said.

To donate, drop off your items at the main office on 8th Street.