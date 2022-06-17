VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)– Planting season is wrapping up at Vermillion’s CSA produce farm.

Community Supported Agricultural Farms, like Heikes Family Farm, are helping people get fresh produce, while letting them be involved with the process. On a CSA farm, community members buy shares in the operation and in turn receive a variety of fresh produce items each week.

Feeding the community is Heidi Heikes’ passion. She has been operating this CSA Farm since 2012, and now has around 90 shareholders, feeding more than 500 people.

“I love doing this, I love growing healthy food for people, and the people that come out appreciate knowing where their food comes from and knowing that it’s local, it’s fresh,” said Heikes.

“It’s been great to have this local food produced and to be able to come and pick it up every week and it’s exciting to see what you get,” said Jessie Daw, shareholder.

Right now, with food costs on the rise in grocery stores, the CSA provides customers with produce at a consistent price.

“Our CSA’s don’t go up, our shares we have one set price for the season, they pay at the beginning of the season and they come out every week and they get fresh local produce,” said Heikes.

Many shareholders also volunteer in the fields throughout the growing season.

“We can come as a family and help and be friends with the farmer,” said Marina Sereda, shareholder.

“It’s really fun and I like to help plant pumpkins and help with the produce,” said Liv Sereda, who helps with the garden.

Building a community around growing fresh produce.

“I think it adds a great opportunity for the community to come together and be able to converse with the local farmer,” said Amberly Baus, shareholder.

“It’s a great way to get to know other people and like I said, when I was a kid my dream was to own a CSA farm, and I’m here and it’s amazing,” said Heikes.

It’s not too late to buy a share in the farm as well. You can find more information on Heikes Family Farm here. They will also have produce for retail later this summer.