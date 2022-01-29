BOSTON (Associated Press) — A powerful nor’easter is sweeping up the U.S. East Coast and threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds.

Cold weather is expected to follow the weekend storm and potentially leave many people shivering amid power outages.

Philadelphia, New York and Boston are all in the path of the storm. Boston could get as much as 2 feet of snow. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph in New England.

Airlines canceled thousands of flights even before the storm hit. Rhode Island banned all nonemergency road travel for much of Saturday.