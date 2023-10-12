A powerful mid October storm system is moving across KELOLAND this morning. Much of the Black Hills is under a Winter Storm Warning the next 24 hours for heavy snow.

Here’s a look at the radar trends so far. We’ve already seen heavy rain in northern Nebraska and several more rounds are ahead.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the area shaded in red below. This includes Lead, Hill City, and Custer.

Our snow forecast continues to favor 6-12″ across the Black Hills along with wind gusts to 50mph. Stay alert to changing road conditions through the afternoon and evening in these areas.

Severe weather will also occur on the front side of this storm, including a large part of eastern Nebraska. Hail, strong winds, and tornadoes will all be possible in that area highlighted in yellow below.

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast. We expect several rounds of rain to develop in northern Nebraska and move to the north over the next 24 to 36 hours. Keep in mind the rain will come and go, but each round will move the math on the rain totals. Notice the snow painted in blue across the Black Hills today and this evening. Even Pine Ridge may see some snow with this storm.

Strong east winds will be a big story as well. Futurecast continues to suggest gusts of 40-60mph this evening across a large area of southern and eastern KELOLAND.

The animation below shows the rainfall accumulation trend. Sioux Falls should settle about 2 inches of rain by Friday, with 3 inches quite possible, depending on local thunderstorm trends.

Here are the details of the forecast.