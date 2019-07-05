Heavy rain leads to flash floods in Pennington County

Flooding is once again causing problems in western KELOLAND following strong storms Thursday night.
Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of flooding on Facebook.
Harrison said the driver of one vehicle was trying to cross a flooded road. Rapid City police said they were been called to several water rescues due to vehicles trying to drive through flooded roads.
Authorities remind everyone to not drive through standing water because you don’t know how deep it is or what is underneath.