Warm temperatures return…



It will be dry and warm today as temperatures return to the 80s. While eastern KELOLAND will have light winds, they’ll be slightly stronger in central South Dakota. Speeds of 10 to 20 mph will be common in central South Dakota.

An isolated shower or storm will develop in eastern KELOLOAND tonight. It will remain widely scattered, so it’s only a 20% chance.



The warming will continue tomorrow with highs in the 80s and 90s.



There’s no reason for the warming to stop on Wednesday as it will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 90s and 100s.



Cooler air moves in starting Thursday, but with very little moisture to work with there’s only a slight chance for rain. We’re already seeing signs of warm air for the 4th of July Holiday.