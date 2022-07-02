Temperatures and humidity will continue to go up through the holiday.

After a couple of showers and thundershowers in eastern KELOLOAND this morning, it will be a partly cloudy and warm day with highs in the 80s. Winds will be light from the southeast.

Much like yesterday, storms will develop in western South Dakota and move east during the evening and night. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with hail and wind being the main threats. Heavy downpours will also be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has central and western KELOLAND in a slight to marginal risk for severe weather.

Get used to the heat and humidity as it will be around for the next several days. High temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and middle 90s, at the same time dew point temperatures will also go up. This means the heat index (feels-like temperature) will be around 100 at times. Use caution when spending time outdoors.

With the heat and humidity in place, scattered storms will rule the forecast for the next several days. The set-up is for storms to develop during the late afternoon and evening in western South Dakota and move east during the evening and overnight. We’ll continue to watch for several weather too. Get used to the severe outlooks showing at least a marginal to slight risk.