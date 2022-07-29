It’s a cool morning across KELOLAND with some patchy morning fog around Eureka. We expect pleasant temperatures once again today before the hotter weather arrives starting this weekend.

We are thankful for the moisture we have received the past 30 days. The dry pockets in yellow are lacking the most top soil moisture. The heat next week won’t help.

Temperatures today will be at or below normal levels, mainly in the 80s. You’ll notice a few scattered hits of rain tomorrow morning on Futurecast, a sign of warming weather. We can’t rule out a few more widely scattered rain chances East River Saturday PM, but don’t count on anything organized just yet.

The theme of the extended forecast is very hot weather. Some days will be worse than others, but the averages will be much above normal.

The upper air pattern features the big heat ridge across the west moving back into the plains next week. Rain chances are not organized in this type of pattern, but don’t discount the possibility that a few thunderstorms will weave into the hot weather pattern, especially on the outer rim of the high pressure ridge. We already have signals about better rain chances in Minnesota and parts of North Dakota Sunday and again on Wednesday. Even if these fronts keep our highs in the 90s, that’s better than straight 100s in the 7 day. We are hopeful that we will eventually tap into that monsoon moisture in the Rockies, but it will be at least several more days before that becomes a player in the forecast.