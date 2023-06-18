Happy Father’s Day!

It will be a dry and warm afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s. Winds will be light, but that will soon change.

South winds will be strong tomorrow with gusts near 30 to 40 mph. This will combine with sunshine and dry ground to warm temperatures back to the 90s in many locations. 100-degree heat is on the table for central and east central South Dakota!

Rain returns on Tuesday for western South Dakota. At the same time, south winds will gust to near 40 mph in central and eastern KELOLAND. 90 and 100-degree heat will once again be common in eastern KELOLAND. The thicker clouds and rain chance in western South Dakota will keep western KELOLAND cooler.

Thicker clouds by Thursday (and hopefully rain) will help cool temperatures in eastern KELOLAND. This trend will continue into the weekend.