Happy Father’s Day!

100-degree heat is on the table for tomorrow in central, south central, and east central South Dakota. The day will be sunny with increasing southerly winds. Wind gusts to 30-35 mph will be likely during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be close to the same with widespread 90s (100s possible) in central and eastern KELOLAND. Southerly winds will be stronger with wind gusts of 40 mph or more.

The heat slowly breaks by midweek for central South Dakota with a chance for rain. The rain chance will also be found in western and northeast KELOLAND, but southeast South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota will have to wait until Thursday.

Along with the chance for rain, dew point temperatures will reach the 60s for the second half of the week and for the weekend. We need these higher dew points to help with our rain chance.

Southeast KELOLAND will get rain late in the week. Starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.