We’ll have a quick return to heat and humidity before cooler temps arrive for the weekend.



With mostly clear skies and light winds tonight, temperatures will be slightly warmer than last night. Expect lows in the 60s.



Things will heat up tomorrow. With mostly sunny skies and strong southerly winds, expect highs to reach the 80s, 90s, and 100s. We’ll also have thicker humidity as dew points return to the 60s.



Scattered storms may develop in the afternoon heat for central, east central and northeast South Dakota. If this happens, it will occur mainly after 5:00 PM.



Friday will be hot as temperatures warm to the 90s and 100s, but as cooler air starts to move in from the northwest we’ll have developing storms. The Storm Prediction Center already has a marginal risk for severe weather in northeast KELOLAND on Thursday and for all of eastern KELOLAND on Friday.



The weekend is looking dry and cooler. While there will be a couple of lingering rain showers in extreme southeast KELOLAND, the afternoon and evening will be dry. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s throughout the weekend with low humidity.



Much of next week is looking dry with only isolated chances for rain. Temperatures will start cool, but we’ll quickly heat up by midweek.