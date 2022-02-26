SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Volunteers from different South Dakota organizations joined together to put on the Health and Healing Event hosted by Church on the Street on Saturday.

The event offered services like haircuts, manicures and dental work for children and adults who are less fortunate or who may have been hit by hard economic times.

Students and staff from the University of South Dakota did the dental work.

The event also featured face painting, arts and crafts, balloons and huge balls of cotton candy.

“Seeing all the many faces, smiling, coming in, getting different things, it’s honestly.. truly God’s work happening right here,” Luke Senst, Director of Media Ministries for the Church on the Street, said.

