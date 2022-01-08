Harry Reid memorial in Vegas drawing nation’s top Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nev. arrives to speak with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, before joining other congressional leaders at the White House for a meeting with President Barack Obama. In advance of the crucial midterm elections, Reid has been criticizing special interest campaign spending as being undemocratic, with a special focus on the billionaire Koch brothers who have contributed large sums to conservative groups that are spending millions against Democratic senators. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LAS VEGAS (Associated Press) — The late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid will be remembered in Las Vegas this weekend by family, friends and the nation’s top Democrats as a fighter, a father and a powerful U.S. and Nevada political figure.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to speak Saturday during a memorial for the longtime Senate leader who died Dec. 28 at age 82.

A Biden spokeswoman says the president believes Reid was one of the greatest leaders in Senate history.

Reid family members, former President Barack Obama and a top apostle in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also will speak, and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend.