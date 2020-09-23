Habitat for Humanity building hope through online raffle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Habitat for Humanity for Greater Sioux Falls has postponed their annual fundraising gala due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they’re holding a week-long virtual raffle as a way to build up some hope.

Members of the Habitat for Humanity for Greater Sioux Falls are always building toward their next big goal.

“We have an ambitious goal next year of building 8 homes in 2021,” Community Engagement Director Justine Murtha said.

But, due to the pandemic, they had to close their ReStore for four months.

“You know, temporality pausing volunteer shifts means that construction isn’t going as fast as it could be which means that some families aren’t able to get their hours in and get into their home as soon as they’d like,” Murtha said.

The store officially re-opened in early June, but Murtha says the effects are still felt. She says another project they had to postpone is their annual fundraising gala to benefit the nonprofit.

“It did definitely put a damper on our organization,” Murtha said.

However, it also set the foundation for a new event to come around. Instead it’s now an online raffle.

“We transitioned some of the items that we maybe would’ve normally had at the gala into this and sought out a few more things to round it out and just went full-on virtual,” Murtha said.

Many item in the raffle have been donated by local organizations and individuals from around the community. There are luxury and small size prizes that range from unique trips, handbags to hand-crafted furniture.

“So, we’ve got a hand-made table and stained glass and other items like that,” Murtha said.

All of the proceeds from tickets will benefit their mission of creating affordable housing for people in need. They’re hoping this event can build a little hope while things try and get back to a sense of normal.

“It’s been a rough year with COVID – as it has been for many organizations, but we really appreciate your support and this new adventure we are trying,” Murtha said.

You can buy tickets all week long until Monday September 28th where they will announce the winners on a Facebook live stream. If you’d like a better look at the items or buy a ticket you can visit the Habitat for Humanity website.