SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 12. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A group of athletes has filed a lawsuit against the Sioux Falls School District for eliminating all funding for gymnastics.

The price of gas is steadily on the rise, and across our area, the price of gas is up 40 cents a gallon.

High pressure has been able to take over once more, allowing sunshine to return and stick around for a little while.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated COVID-19 shots Monday for everyone 6 months and older in an effort to give Americans some added protection ahead of a potential winter uptick in infections.

The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is likely no better than a dummy pill, according to government experts who reviewed the latest research on the long-questioned drug ingredient.

