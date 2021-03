MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KELO) — A KELOLAND Jeweler is once again expanding.

Gunderson’s Jewelers has announced the acquisition of Minneapolis-based JB Hudson Jewelers. The twin cities will be the fifth location for the company founded in Sioux City, Iowa.

Gunderson’s also has stores in Sioux Falls, Omaha and Fargo. The final closing of the JB Hudson sale will happen at the end of the month.