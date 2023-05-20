SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May is mental health awareness month and groups who advocate for awareness organized a gathering on Saturday at Levitt at the Falls.

The goal of the event was to show the many resources for mental health in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

“The focus is truly now. So now is a great time to open up that conversation. Because it is mental health awareness month. So it’s a great conversation starter. And you can’t know if you don’t start that conversation,” said Angela Drake, the chair of the board of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Thirteen organizations participated in the event.