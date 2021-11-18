Group donates 37 turkeys to The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but you could call it turkey day at The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

The East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation dropped off 37 birds at the organization’s central Sioux Falls location on Thursday.

The group has been donating this holiday staple to the Banquet for years.

“The holidays are important for all of us, just being with family and friends and having a nice, warm meal, whether it be turkey or whatever you fix,” Ron Schauer with the East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation said.

Not only will turkey be on the menu, but also your traditional Thanksgiving sides.

“Mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberries, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie to round it out,” The Banquet finance manager Shiloh Oorlog said.

Turkey will be served to guests at both Banquet locations.

“Everybody wants to have a great turkey dinner for Thanksgiving, and for a lot of our guests this is the only Thanksgiving dinner that they’re going to get to come to,” Oorlog said.

And there will be lots of good food and holiday spirit to go around.

Also happening on Thanksgiving is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Banquet.

The Run for Food event is at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds next Thursday.

The event starts at 8:00 a.m.